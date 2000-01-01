Sprott Physical Gold Trust USD (TSE:PHY.U)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap$3.657bn
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager Group-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA85207H1047

Investment Strategy

The Trust was created to invest and hold substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. The Trust seeks to provide a secure, convenient and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical gold bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical gold bullion. The Trust does not anticipate making regular cash distributions to unitholders. The Trust intends to achieve its objective by investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

