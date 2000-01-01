Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to produce both income and long‐term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks, primarily domestic common stocks and secondarily in foreign common stocks denominated in foreign currencies; investments in common stocks may include, but are not limited to, investment companies whose objective is income, real estate investment trusts, and other dividend‐paying common stocks.