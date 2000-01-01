SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW)

Investment trust
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap$1.403bn
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupBoulder Capital
  • Currency
  • ISINUS1015071012

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to produce both income and long‐term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks, primarily domestic common stocks and secondarily in foreign common stocks denominated in foreign currencies; investments in common stocks may include, but are not limited to, investment companies whose objective is income, real estate investment trusts, and other dividend‐paying common stocks.

Latest STEW news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .