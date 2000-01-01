Investment Strategy

To invest in unquoted companies which are close to a liquidity event. The funds invested by St Peter Port Capital Limited will often provide the working capital to make such an event possible. The event could be an Initial Public Offering, trade sale or repayment of a bridging loan from a fund-raising achieved by the investee at a higher price after the bridging event has occurred. The universe for investment is principally companies across a broad range of sectors and geography expecting to achieve a liquidity event in a reasonable period after the investment. However, in current conditions, it may also include companies which are already publicly quoted but where the equity value has been heavily eroded by the current market malaise. The initial focus has been on companies targeting UK, US and Commonwealth stock markets although companies looking to float on other exchanges will also be considered.