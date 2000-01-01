Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to achieve long-term total returns through holding a diversified portfolio of private equity funds and direct investments into private companies alongside private equity managers, a majority of which will have a European focus. The principal focus is to invest in leading private equity funds and to manage exposure through the primary and secondary funds markets. To maintain a broadly diversified portfolio by country, industry sector, maturity and number of underlying investments. In terms of geographic exposure, a majority of the portfolio of the company will have a European focus. The objective is for the portfolio to comprise around 50 active private equity fund investments. This excludes funds that have recently been raised, but have not yet started investing, and funds that are close to or being wound up. Company may also invest up to 20% of its TA in co-investments.