Standard Life UK Smaller Co. Ord (LSE:SLS)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£602.601m
- OCF0.91%
- AIC sectorUK Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- Currency
- ISINGB0002959582
Investment Strategy
The Company intends to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio consisting mainly of UK-quoted smaller companies. The portfolio will normally comprise around 50 individual holdings representing the highest conviction investment ideas of the manager. In order to reduce risk in the Company without compromising flexibility, no holding within the portfolio should exceed 5% of TA at the time of acquisition.