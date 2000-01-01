Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LSE:SWEF)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£423.550m
  • OCF1.10%
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupStarwood
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00B79WC100

Investment Strategy

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited seeks to invest in a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and European Economic Area. Whilst investment opportunities in the secondary market are considered, the main focus is to originate direct primary real estate debt investments. The Company attempts to limit downside risk by focusing on secured debt with both quality collateral and contractual protection. The typical loan term is between three and seven years. The portfolio is appropriately diversified by geography, real estate sector type, loan type and counterparty.

