Investment Strategy

The Fund normally will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in Emerging Markets Securities. Emerging Markets Securities include fixed income securities and other instruments (including derivatives) that are economically tied to emerging market countries, that are denominated in the predominant currency of the local market of an emerging market country or whose performance is linked to those countries markets, currencies, economies or ability to repay loans. A security or instrument is economically tied to an emerging market country if it is principally traded on the countrys securities markets or if the issuer is organized or principally operates in the country, derives a majority of its income from its operations within the country or has a majority of its assets within the country. The Fund may use derivatives to a significant extent for hedging, investment or leverage purposes. Although Emerging Markets Securities may include any derivative or other instrument that provides the Fund exposure to emerging markets, the Fund currently expects that its derivatives transactions or instruments will consist primarily of the following instruments and transactions: credit linked notes, foreign currency forward contracts, credit default swaps, interest rate swaps, total return swaps on individual securities and groups or indices of securities, and interest rate futures contracts and options. The Fund may use these instruments for hedging purposes, for leverage or otherwise to gain, or reduce, long or short exposure to emerging securities markets (for example, credit linked notes may be used to gain exposure to certain emerging markets fixed income securities). Emerging Markets Securities may be denominated in non-U.S. currencies or the U.S. dollar. The Fund may use derivatives to a significant extent.