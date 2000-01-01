Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the company is to achieve absolute returns rather than relative returns over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth. The company will invest primarily in securities quoted on any securities market operated by the LSE that the Manager believes are undervalued and could benefit from strategic, operational and management initiatives. The company will also have the flexibility to invest up to 20% of the GA at the time of investment in securities listed or traded on other recognised stock exchanges and up to 20% of the GA at the time of investment in unquoted securities and in any class of debt or equity-related instrument.