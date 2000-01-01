SuperSeed Capital Ltd (AQUIS:WWW)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£1.600m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager Group-
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00BL594H32

Investment Strategy

To invest in technology-led innovation primarily through unquoted funds with the objective of maximising the investors’ long term total returns – principally through capital appreciation. The Company will invest in Fund II (SuperSeed Ventures II LP) and other similar funds which aim to invest in early-stage technology companies with potential for very high growth rates, well above what is typically seen in publicly traded companies.

Latest WWW news

