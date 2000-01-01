Investment Strategy

The investment policy of the Company is to seek exposure to early stage technology companies, with a focus on software-centric businesses in three chosen target markets: Augmented reality and virtual reality; Financial technology; The internet of things. The Company may invest directly in investee companies or obtain exposure to such companies through investment in collective investment vehicles, including the Suir Valley Ventures (a sub-fund of Suir Valley Funds ICAV) and any further funds, which have investment policies that are complementary to those of the Company.