Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ)
- Manager GroupSchroders
- ISINUS8708751016
Investment Strategy
The Funds primary investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity and equity linked securities of Swiss companies. The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. invests in various sectors, including banks, basic resources, biotechnology, chemicals, cyclical goods and services, food and beverages, industrial goods and services, insurance, medical technology, pharmaceuticals and technology.