Symphony International Holding Ord (LSE:SIHL)
Trust Info
- Market Cap$297.752m
- OCF2.60%
- AIC sectorPrivate Equity
- Manager GroupSymphony Asia
- Currency
- ISINVGG548121059
Investment Strategy
Th investment objective is to create value for shareholders through longer term strategic investments in high growth innovative consumer businesses, primarily in the healthcare, hospitality and lifestyle sectors (including branded real estate developments), which are expected to be among the fastest growing sectors in Asia, as well as through investments in special situations and structured transactions.