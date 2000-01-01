Syncona Ord (LSE:SYNC)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£1.491bn
  • OCF1.83%
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Biotechnology & Healthcare
  • Manager GroupBACIT
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00B8P59C08

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to deliver superior long-term capital appreciation from investments in life science businesses, leading long-only and alternative investment funds and managed accounts across multiple asset classes. The Company will target an IRR per share across its investment portfolio of 15% p.a. over the long term. Over time, it is intended that the Company should invest the significant majority of its assets in Life Science Investments.

Latest SYNC news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

SYNC Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .