Investment Strategy

At the AGM held on 24-Jul-12, the Investing Policy was amended as follows: 1) No new investments in Private Equity investments will be made with effect from the date of the meeting; 2) No new investments in Public Equities will be made by the Manager on behalf of Tau LP with effect from the date of the meeting without the prior approval of the Board; 3) The sale of the liquid part of the portfolio of Public Equities will be implemented within a period of three months; 4) The sale of the remainder of the portfolio of Public Equities will be implemented within a period of three to six months; and 5) The sale of the portfolio of Private Equity investments will be implemented within a period of 12 to 24 months,