Taylor Maritime Investments Ord (LSE:TMI)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap$266.362m
  • OCF1.20%
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Leasing
  • Manager GroupTaylor Maritime Investments
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00BP2NJT37

Investment Strategy

To provide investors with an attractive level of regular, stable and growing income and the potential for capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of vessels which will primarily be second-hand, usually employed or to be employed on fixed period Charters.

