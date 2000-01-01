Taylor Maritime Investments Ord (LSE:TMI)
Investment trust
Trust Info
- Market Cap$266.362m
- OCF1.20%
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Leasing
- Manager GroupTaylor Maritime Investments
- ISINGG00BP2NJT37
Investment Strategy
To provide investors with an attractive level of regular, stable and growing income and the potential for capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of vessels which will primarily be second-hand, usually employed or to be employed on fixed period Charters.