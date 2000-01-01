TCW Strategic Income (NYSE:TSI)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupTCW
  • Currency
  • ISINUS8723401043

Investment Strategy

The Funds investment objective is to seek a total return comprised of current income and capital appreciation by investing in convertible securities, marketable equity securities, investment-grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, options, securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government, its agencies and instrumentalities, repurchase agreements, mortgage related securities, asset-backed securities, money market securities and other securities.

Latest TSI news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .