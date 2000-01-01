Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap$1.086bn
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupH&Q
  • Currency
  • ISINUS87911J1034

Investment Strategy

To achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing at least 80% of its assets in securities of health services and medical technology companies. The Trust may invest up to 20% of its net assets in non-US securities and up to 40% in venture capital or other securities subject to legal or contractual restrictions as to resale.

