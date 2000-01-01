Investment Strategy

The Fundt's investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation. The Fund's investment objective is a non-fundamental policy and may be changed by the Board of Trustees of the Fund upon 60 days' notice to shareholders. Under normal market conditions, the Fund expects to invest at least 80% of its Managed Assets in U.S. and non-U.S. companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities, and pooled investment vehicles.