Investment Strategy

To seek long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and equity related securities of US and non-US companies principally engaged in the development, production or distribution of products or services related to scientific advances in healthcare, agriculture and environmental management. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 65% of its total assets in securities of Life Sciences Companies. The Trust may also invest up to 40% of its net assets in securities subject to legal or contractual restrictions as to resale and up to 25% in securities of foreign issuers, expected to be located primarily in Western Europe, Canada and Japan.