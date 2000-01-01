Tekla World Healthcare (NYSE:THW)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap$606.452m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupTekla
  • Currency
  • ISINUS87911L1089

Investment Strategy

To seek current income and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust's investment objective is a non-fundamental policy and may be changed by the Board of Trustees of the Trust upon 60 days' notice to Shareholders. For a more detailed description of the Trust's investment objective and policies see "Additional Information about Investments and Investment Techniques" and "Investment Restrictions" in the SAI. For a description of the risks that may be associated with an investment in the Trust, see the section of this prospectus entitled "Risk Factors."

Latest THW news

