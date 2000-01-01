Temple Bar Ord (LSE:TMPL)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£983.030m
- OCF0.47%
- AIC sectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupInvestec
- Currency
- ISINGB0008825324
Investment Strategy
To provide growth in income and capital to achieve a long-term total return greater than the benchmark FTSE All-Share Index, through investment primarily in UK securities. The policy of the company is to invest in a broad spread of securities with typically most of the portfolio selected from the constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.