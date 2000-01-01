Temple Bar Ord (LSE:TMPL)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£983.030m
  • OCF0.47%
  • AIC sectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupInvestec
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0008825324

Investment Strategy

To provide growth in income and capital to achieve a long-term total return greater than the benchmark FTSE All-Share Index, through investment primarily in UK securities. The policy of the company is to invest in a broad spread of securities with typically most of the portfolio selected from the constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

