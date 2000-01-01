Investment Strategy

To achieve long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 45% of its total assets in equity securities of Chinese companies. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in equity securities of Japan, and 35% in the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia, New Zealand or (in the future if the Fund is so permitted to invest) Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, or Cambodia. The Fund may also invest up to 20% in debt obligations of Chinese companies. Investments outside of China and Hong Kong will be in those Companies that derive a significant portion of their income or have a significant portion of their assets invested or derived from China.