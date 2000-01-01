Templeton Emerging Mkts Invmt Tr TEMIT (LSE:TEM)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£2.035bn
- OCF1.04%
- AIC sectorGlobal Emerging Markets
- Manager GroupFranklin Templeton
- Currency
- ISINGB0008829292
Investment Strategy
To provide long-term capital appreciation for its investors through investment in companies operating in emerging markets or whose shares are listed on the stock markets of such countries. Investment will generally be made directly in the stock markets of emerging countries and the funds of Company will normally be invested in equity investments.