Investment Strategy

To generate capital growth and income over the long term through investment in a globally diversified multi asset class portfolio across a range of quoted and unquoted asset classes.The investment policy will be global and flexible and the Ordinary Portfolio may be invested across multiple asset classes, industries, sectors and geographies. The Ordinary Portfolio will be invested in a global portfolio of equities, fixed income and alternatives including real assets, private equity, private credit and hedge funds. The Ordinary Portfolio will seek to maintain a meaningful exposure to private market investments.