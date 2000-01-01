Investment Strategy

The policy is to invest primarily in a diverse portfolio of UK unquoted companies. Investments are generally structured as part loan and part equity in order to receive regular income to generate capital gains upon sale. Investments are made selectively across a number of sectors, principally in established companies. The cash and liquid resources of Company are held in a range of instruments of varying maturities, subject to the overriding criterion that the risk of loss of capital be minimised.