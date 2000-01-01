Third Point Investors USD Ord (LSE:TPOU)
Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trust Info
- Market Cap$562.298m
- OCF2.78%
- AIC sectorHedge Funds
- Manager GroupThird Point
- Currency
- ISINGG00B1YQ7219
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to provide its shareholders with consistent long term capital appreciation utilising the investment skills of Third Point LLC (Investment Manager) through investment of all of its capital (net of short term working capital requirements) in Class E Shares of Third Point Offshore Fund.