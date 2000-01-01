Investment Strategy

The Company's investment objective is to provide its shareholders with consistent long term capital appreciation utilising the investment skills of the Investment Manager through investment of all of its capital in Third Point Class E Shares of the Master Fund. The Company has elected to participate in special investments from time to time, as and when identified by the Investment Manager after investment by the Company in Third Point Class E shares. As and when such special investments are made, a portion of the Company's Third Point Class E Shares will be redeemed and exchanged for Third Point Class S Shares in respect of the relevant special investment.