Thomas Lloyd Energy Impact Trust Ord (LSE:TLEI)

Investment trust
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap$118.278m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Infrastructure - Renewable Energy
  • Manager Group-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BLBJFZ25

Investment Strategy

The Company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing directly, predominantly via equity and equity-like instruments, in a diversified portfolio of unlisted sustainable energy infrastructure assets in the areas of renewable energy power generation, transmission infrastructure, energy storage and sustainable fuel production with a geographic focus on the fast-growing and emerging economies in Asia.

Latest TLEI news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

TLEI Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .