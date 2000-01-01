Thomas Lloyd Energy Impact Trust Ord (LSE:TLEI)
Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trust Info
- Market Cap$118.278m
- OCF-
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Infrastructure - Renewable Energy
- Manager Group-
- Currency
- ISINGB00BLBJFZ25
Investment Strategy
The Company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing directly, predominantly via equity and equity-like instruments, in a diversified portfolio of unlisted sustainable energy infrastructure assets in the areas of renewable energy power generation, transmission infrastructure, energy storage and sustainable fuel production with a geographic focus on the fast-growing and emerging economies in Asia.