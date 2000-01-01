Investment Strategy

The company aims to invest in natural resource companies globally, capitalising on early entry in mineral and oil and gas projects, adding technical and management expertise where necessary. The objective is to make investments in the natural resource sector and the Board sees this as having considerable growth potential in the foreseeable future. Initial investments are for varying amounts but are usually in the GBP 150,000 - GBP 300,000 range but in any case limited in value to a maximum of 20% of the net equity funds in any one target. Investments will be made in both large cap resource stocks generating dividends, as well as in smaller companies.