TOC Property Backed Lending Ord (LSE:PBLT)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£27.866m
  • OCF2.23%
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupR&H
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BD0ND667

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to provide shareholders with a consistent and stable income and the potential for an attractive total return over the medium to long term while managing downside risk through: (i) a diversified portfolio of fixed rate loans predominantly secured over land and/or property in the UK; and (ii) receiving, in many cases, the benefit of an associated profit share arrangement, usually obtained by acquiring (at nil cost) a minority equity stake in the relevant borrower project development vehicle.

Latest PBLT news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

PBLT Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .