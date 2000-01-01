Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG)
Trust Info
- Market Cap$0.000m
- OCF-
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupTortoise Capital Advisors
- Currency
- ISINUS89147L1008
Investment Strategy
Under normal circumstances, the Company will invest at least 90% of total assets in securities of energy infrastructure companies, and will invest at least 70% of total assets in equity securities of MLPs. The Company may also invest up to 25% of total assets in debt securities of energy infrastructure companies, including securities rated below investment grade and up to 30% of total assets in restricted securities for which no public trading market exists.