Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will have at least 80% of its total assets, plus any borrowings in the securities of entities that derive more than 50% of their revenue from the power or energy sector. The Fund will invest in entities organised in the United States and up to 10% of total assets in securities issued outside the US. The Fund will invest a minimum of 60% of its total assets in fixed income securities. The Fund wil not employ leverage above 20% of its total assets at time of incurrence. The Fund will not invest more than 25% of its total assets in non-investment grade rate fixed income securities.The Fund will not invest more than 15% of our total assets in restricted securities that are ineligible for resale under Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933), all of which may be illiquid securities. The Fund will also not engage in short selling.