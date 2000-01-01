TR Property Ord (LSE:TRY)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£1.504bn
- OCF0.69%
- AIC sectorProperty Securities
- Manager GroupBMO
- Currency
- ISINGB0009064097
Investment Strategy
The Company seeks to achieve its objective by investing in shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses on an international basis, although, with a Pan-European benchmark, the majority of the investments will be located in that geographical area. The Company also invests in investment property located in the UK only.