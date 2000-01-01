Trading Emissions Ord (LSE:TRE)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£10.617m
- OCF11.85%
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Environmental
- Manager GroupTrading Emissions
- Currency
- ISINGB00B073G363
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Company is to carry out an orderly realisation of the portfolio of carbon and private equity assets, distribution of the net proceeds to Shareholders and then undertake a voluntary winding-up of the Company. No new private equity investments will be made except where the Board considers it necessary to provide follow-on capital to protect an existing investment.