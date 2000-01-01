Investment Strategy

The Fund will seek to produce future growth of both capital and income, while providing reasonable current income (i.e. from fixed-income securities). There are no Charter restrictions with respect to the Funds investments. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in illiquid and/ or restricted securities. Additionally, the Fund may invest in Commercial Paper, CDs and other securities of foreign issuers directly or through the use of ADRs, ADSs, EDRs, or GDRs. Supplement to the prospectus, dated 1-May-2006, the Corporation may also invest up to 10% of its assets in equity-linked securities as part of its overall investment strategy.