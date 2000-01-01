Triple Point 2011 Venture Shares (LSE:TPVN)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£6.912m
- OCF-
- AIC sectorVCT Generalist Pre Qualifying
- Manager GroupTriple point
- Currency
- ISINGB00BDTYGZ09
Investment Strategy
TP11 Venture Fund focuses on providing funding to unquoted companies at an early stage in their lifecycle to help them grow and scale. The fund typically makes initial investments of between GBP 50,000 and GBP 2m and may make further follow on investments into existing portfolio companies. TP11 intends to build a portfolio of predominantly unquoted companies with significant growth potential across a diversified range of sectors.