Investment Strategy

The Company’s investment objective is to generate a total return for investors comprising sustainable and growing income and capital preservation, with the opportunity for capital growth. The Company intends to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of Energy Efficiency investments in the United Kingdom. The Company will invest in a range of assets in sub-sectors such as electricity and heat generation, which contribute towards demonstrable energy savings and provide long term contracts with high quality industrial, governmental, and corporate Counterparties.