Investment Strategy

The main focus of Company is to generate returns from a portfolio of investments in companies based in the UK in order to make regular tax-free dividends. The investment policy is directed towards new investments into cash generative businesses which are operating in stable or mature fields with a high quality customer base and which can provide a positive return to investors. The investments will be made with the intention of growing and developing the revenues and profitability of the target businesses to enable them to be considered for traditional forms of bank finance and other funding. This, in turn, should enable the Company to benefit from refinance gains or from a favourable sale to a third party.