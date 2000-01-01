Triple Point Social Housing REIT Ord (LSE:SOHO)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£326.339m
  • OCF1.92%
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupTriple point
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BF0P7H59

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to provide shareholders with stable, long term, inflation-linked income from a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the UK with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets. The portfolio will comprise investments into operating assets and the forward funding of pre-let development assets, the mix of which will be optimised to enable the company to pay a covered dividend increasing in line with inflation and generate an attractive risk-adjusted total return.

