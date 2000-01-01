Triple Point Social Housing REIT Ord (LSE:SOHO)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£326.339m
- OCF1.92%
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupTriple point
- Currency
- ISINGB00BF0P7H59
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to provide shareholders with stable, long term, inflation-linked income from a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the UK with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets. The portfolio will comprise investments into operating assets and the forward funding of pre-let development assets, the mix of which will be optimised to enable the company to pay a covered dividend increasing in line with inflation and generate an attractive risk-adjusted total return.