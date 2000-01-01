Investment Strategy

The company is seeking to target capital preservation whilst producing regular tax-free dividends from a portfolio of small and medium-sized businesses in the UK. At least 70% NAV of the company will be invested in VCT qualifying investments. The remaining assets will be exposed either to cash or cash - based similar liquid investments or investments originated in line with the VCT qualifying investment policy of the company but with realisation dates which fit with the liquidity needs of the company.