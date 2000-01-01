Triple Point VCT 2011 A (LSE:TPOA)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£7.861m
  • OCF2.57%
  • AIC sectorVCT Generalist
  • Manager GroupTriple point
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BNCBFM82

Investment Strategy

The company is seeking to target capital preservation whilst producing regular tax-free dividends from a portfolio of small and medium-sized businesses in the UK. At least 70% NAV of the company will be invested in VCT qualifying investments. The remaining assets will be exposed either to cash or cash - based similar liquid investments or investments originated in line with the VCT qualifying investment policy of the company but with realisation dates which fit with the liquidity needs of the company.

Latest TPOA news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

TPOA Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .