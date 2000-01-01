Triple Point VCT 2011 B (LSE:TPOB)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£6.533m
  • OCF1.17%
  • AIC sectorVCT Generalist
  • Manager GroupTriple point
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYSQV489

Investment Strategy

The key objectives of the Company are to:Pay regular tax-free dividends to investors; maintain VCT status to enable investors to benefit from the associated tax reliefs; reduce the volatility normally associated with early stage investments by applying its Investment Policy; and In respect of the B Share Fund, provide investors with the option to exit shortly after 5 years following investment.

Latest TPOB news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

TPOB Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .