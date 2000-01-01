Triple Point VCT 2011 B (LSE:TPOB)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£6.533m
- OCF1.17%
- AIC sectorVCT Generalist
- Manager GroupTriple point
- Currency
- ISINGB00BYSQV489
Investment Strategy
The key objectives of the Company are to:Pay regular tax-free dividends to investors; maintain VCT status to enable investors to benefit from the associated tax reliefs; reduce the volatility normally associated with early stage investments by applying its Investment Policy; and In respect of the B Share Fund, provide investors with the option to exit shortly after 5 years following investment.