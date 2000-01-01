Investment Strategy

To invest in UK Big Box assets benefiting from long-term leases with Institutional-Grade Tenants, to deliver, on a fully invested and geared basis - an initial targeted annual dividend yield of 6% by reference to the IPO price at launch of 100p, with the potential to grow through upward-only inflation-protection long-term lease agreements; and a targeted net total shareholder return in excess of 9% p.a. over the medium term. The company intends to invest in a portfolio of Big Box assets with geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.