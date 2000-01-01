Tritax EuroBox Euro Ord (LSE:BOXE)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap€456.545m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sectorProperty Direct - Europe
  • Manager GroupTritax
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BG382L74

Investment Strategy

To invest in continental European logistics real estate assets in order to deliver an attractive capital return and secure income by manage a portfolio of distribution or logistics assets in continental Europe diversified by geography and tenant, targeting well located assets in established distribution hubs, within or close to densely populated areas.

Latest BOXE news

BOXE Regulatory news

