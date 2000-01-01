UIL ZDP 2018 (LSE:UTLD)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£0.000m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager GroupInvestment Capital Management
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG916101162

Investment Strategy

To provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in undervalued investments with the flexibility to make investments in a wide range of sectors and markets worldwide. The Company will have flexibility to invest in shares, bonds, convertibles and other types of securities, including non-investment grade bonds where suitable opportunities arise. The Company may also invest in unlisted securities.

Latest UTLD news

UTLD Regulatory news

