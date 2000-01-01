UIL ZDP 2022 (LSE:UTLF)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£66.750m
- OCF2.08%
- AIC sectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupInvestment Capital Management
- Currency
- ISINBMG916101329
Investment Strategy
To provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in undervalued investments with the flexibility to make investments in a wide range of sectors and markets worldwide. The company will have flexibility to invest in shares, bonds, convertibles and other types of securities, including non-investment grade bonds where suitable opportunities arise. The company may also invest in unlisted securities.