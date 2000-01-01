Investment Strategy

The investment policy is to identify and invest in opportunities where the underlying value is not reflected in the market price. This perceived undervaluation may arise from factors such as technological change, market motivation, prospective financial engineering opportunities, competition, underperforming management or shareholder apathy. UIL aims to maximise value for Shareholders through a relatively concentrated portfolio of investments including separate closed end investment companies which have been or will be established to focus on investments in dedicated market sectors.