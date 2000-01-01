UIL ZDP 2028 (LSE:UTLI)

Investment trust
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£25.250m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager GroupInvestment Capital Management
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG916101576

Investment Strategy

The investment policy is to identify and invest in opportunities where the underlying value is not reflected in the market price. This perceived undervaluation may arise from factors such as technological change, market motivation, prospective financial engineering opportunities, competition, underperforming management or shareholder apathy. UIL aims to maximise value for Shareholders through a relatively concentrated portfolio of investments including separate closed end investment companies which have been or will be established to focus on investments in dedicated market sectors.

Latest UTLI news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

UTLI Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .