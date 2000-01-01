UK Commercial Property REIT Ord (LSE:UKCM)
Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trust Info
- Market Cap£1.049bn
- OCF1.52%
- AIC sectorProperty - UK Commercial
- Manager GroupAberdeen Standard Investments
- Currency
- ISINGB00B19Z2J52
Investment Strategy
The Group's investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio. Consistent with that objective, the Group holds UK commercial property investments. The Group's financial instruments consist of cash, receivables and payables that arise directly from its operations and loan facilities.