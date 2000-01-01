UK Mortgages (LSE:UKML)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£187.732m
- OCF1.49%
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupVontobel
- Currency
- ISINGG00BXDZMK63
Investment Strategy
To invest in a diversified portfolio of UK residential mortgages. The company will purchase legacy portfolios with strong observable performance histories or new portfolios with robust underwriting standards; Primary origination mechanism may also be put in place; Leverage will be used, initially via a banking facility, before fully securitized term structure put in place.