UK Mortgages (LSE:UKML)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£187.732m
  • OCF1.49%
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupVontobel
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00BXDZMK63

Investment Strategy

To invest in a diversified portfolio of UK residential mortgages. The company will purchase legacy portfolios with strong observable performance histories or new portfolios with robust underwriting standards; Primary origination mechanism may also be put in place; Leverage will be used, initially via a banking facility, before fully securitized term structure put in place.

Latest UKML news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

UKML Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .