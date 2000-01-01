Unbound Group plc (LSE:UBG)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£25.862m
  • OCF0.64%
  • AIC sectorPrivate Equity
  • Manager GroupElectra Partners
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0003085445

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to follow a realisation strategy which aims to crystallise value for shareholders, through balancing the timing of returning cash to shareholders with maximisation of value. The Company will not make any new investments but will continue to support its existing investments to the extent required in order to optimise returns.

