Investment Strategy

To provide shareholders with an attractive return from a diversified portfolio of investments predominantly in the shares of VCT qualifying companies quoted on AIM that display a majority of the following characteristics: (i) experienced and well-motivated management; (ii) products and services supplying growing markets; (iii) sound operational and financial controls; and (iv) good cash generation to finance ongoing development allied with a progressive dividend policy. At least 70% of the TA will invested in qualifying investments of which 70% by VCT value must be in Ords that carry no preferential rights to dividends or return of capital and no rights to redemption.